The Andhra Pradesh, AP Manabadi 2nd Year Results 2021 are scheduled to be announced today, on July 23, 2021 at 4 pm. The candidates who are waiting for the AP Manabadi 2nd Year Results 2021 are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to results. Soon after the formal announcement of the Andhra Pradesh Manabadi 2nd year results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. bie.ap.gov.in or from Manabadi.

Go to the official website – bie.ap.gov.in or Manabadi i.e. bie.ap.gov.in

Click on the link – AP 2nd Year Results 2021.

By clicking on the link shared above, it will redirect you to a new window.

Login by entering your registration number and date of birth to check AP 2nd Year Results 2021.

Save the score card. Also, take a print of the result for any future reference.

Important Details of the examination: