Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 LIVE NOW: BIEAP Inter 2nd Year Results ANNOUNCED At examresults.ap.nic.in | Topper List, Pass Percentage

In the AP Inter 1st year result 2022, out of 2,41,491 students who had passed, 49% were boys and 60% were girls.

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has declared the results for inter 1st-year and 2nd-year examinations today, April 26, 2023. The results was at 6 pm. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now login to the official websites of the board, www.bie.ap.gov.in and www.bieap.apcfss.in to check the scores.

This is a much-awaited moment for all the students who have appeared for the exams and are eagerly waiting to know their results. In the AP Inter 1st year result 2022, out of 2,41,491 students who had passed, 49% were boys and 60% were girls. While in the 2nd year, out of 2,58,449 students who had passed, 54% were boys and 68% were girls.

Toppers List:

Notably, last year, the board did not announce the names of the toppers. However, there is no confirmation whether the board will declare the Inter 1st and 2nd year toppers list this year or not. If the board releases the toppers list, the same will be updated here.

AP Inter Result 2023: District-wise topper for 2nd year

Krishna – 83

Guntur – 78

West Godavari – 77

Nellore – 77

Chittoor – 72

Visakhapatnam – 70

Prakasam – 70

East Godavari – 69

Ananthapuramu – 67

Kurnool – 66

Srikakulam – 64

Kadapa – 60

Vizianagaram – 57 AP Inter 2023 Results: Number of students appeared category-wise Number of General candidates appeared for the exams – 8,13,033

Number of Private candidates appeared for the AP Inter exams – 73, 998

Number of Vocational candidates appeared for the exams – 67,324

AP Inter Result 2023: Pass percentage

Inter 1st Year Pass Percentage – 61%

Inter 2nd year Pass Percentage – 72% AP Inter Result 2023: For Inter 2nd year Students Appeared – 3.9 lakh

Students Passed – 2.7 lakh

AP Inter Result 2023: Inter 2nd Year Pass Percentages

2022 – 61%

2021 – 100%

2020 – 59%

2019 – 68%

2018 – 69%

2017 – 73%

AP Inter Result 2023: Data for Inter 1st year

Students Appeared – 4.33 lakh

Students Passed – 2.66 lakh

How To Check Scores

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the steps via which the they can check the scores:

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh at bieap.apcfss.in or results.apcfss.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads “AP Inter Results 2023 for 1st Year/2nd Year.”

Step 3. Enter your Hall Ticket Number and other details as required.

Step 4. Your AP Inter Result 2023 for 1st year or 2nd year will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download and take a printout of your result for future reference.

AP Inter Result 2023: More stats from last year

Total Number of Students Appeared – 8,69,059

Total Number of Inter 1st-Year Students Appeared – 4,45,604

Total Number of Inter 2nd-Year Students Appeared – 4,23,255

Inter 1st-Year Pass Percentage – 54%

Inter 2nd-Year Pass Percentage – 61%

Total Number of Inter 1st-Year Students Passed – 2,41,591

Total Number of Inter 2nd-Year Students Passed – 2,58,449

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.