live

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 LIVE: BIEAP Inter 1st Year Results To Be Released Shortly by Botcha Satyanarayana, Steps To Check Scores Here

In the AP Inter 1st year result 2022, out of 2,41,491 students who had passed, 49% were boys and 60% were girls.

Updated: April 26, 2023 6:07 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Live Updates

  • 6:10 PM IST

    Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 LIVE: For all the latest news on Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 check this space regularly

  • 6:08 PM IST

    The results of the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) March 2023 of 1st and 2nd Year Intermediate General and Vocational Courses will be announced soon. Press Conference not started yet

  • 6:05 PM IST

    Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 LIVE: BIEAP Inter 1st Year Results To Be Released Shortly by Botcha Satyanarayana

  • 6:04 PM IST

    Botcha Satyanarayana will soon announce the AP inter 2023 result via press conference. Stay tuned with us for the latest updates.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    Steps to check AP Inter Result 2023:

    Step 1. Visit the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh at bieap.apcfss.in or results.apcfss.in.

    Step 2. Click on the link that reads “AP Inter Results 2023 for 1st Year/2nd Year.”

    Step 3. Enter your Hall Ticket Number and other details as required.

    Step 4. Your AP Inter Result 2023 for 1st year or 2nd year will be displayed on the screen.

    Step 5. Download and take a printout of your result for future reference.

  • 6:01 PM IST

    AP Inter Results 2023: Websites to check result

    bieap.apcfss.in

    results.bie.ap.gov.in

    results.apcfss.in

    examresults.ap.nic.in

  • 5:51 PM IST

    Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: BIEAP Inter 1st Year Results To Be Released Shortly At examresults.ap.nic.in

  • 5:48 PM IST

    The State Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will release both the results for the intermediate public examination and vocational courses at Lemon Tree Premier, Andhra Pradesh.

  • 5:37 PM IST

  • 5:35 PM IST

    Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 LIVE: The AP Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will now announce the result at Lemon Tree Premier, Andhra Pradesh at 6:00 PM.

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education will declare the results for inter 1st-year and 2nd-year examinations today, April 26, 2023. The results will be out at 6 pm. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can login to the official websites of the board, www.bie.ap.gov.in and www.bieap.apcfss.in to check the scores soon after the formal announcement of the results.

Also Read:

This is a much-awaited moment for all the students who have appeared for the exams and are eagerly waiting to know their results. In the AP Inter 1st year result 2022, out of 2,41,491 students who had passed, 49% were boys and 60% were girls. While in the 2nd year, out of 2,58,449 students who had passed, 54% were boys and 68% were girls.

Here Are The Live Updates

Published Date: April 26, 2023 5:28 PM IST

Updated Date: April 26, 2023 6:07 PM IST

