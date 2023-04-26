Home

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 LIVE: BIEAP Inter 1st Year Results To Be Released Shortly by Botcha Satyanarayana, Steps To Check Scores Here

In the AP Inter 1st year result 2022, out of 2,41,491 students who had passed, 49% were boys and 60% were girls.

This year, the 2nd PUC examination was conducted from March 9 to 29, 2023.

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education will declare the results for inter 1st-year and 2nd-year examinations today, April 26, 2023. The results will be out at 6 pm. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can login to the official websites of the board, www.bie.ap.gov.in and www.bieap.apcfss.in to check the scores soon after the formal announcement of the results.

This is a much-awaited moment for all the students who have appeared for the exams and are eagerly waiting to know their results. In the AP Inter 1st year result 2022, out of 2,41,491 students who had passed, 49% were boys and 60% were girls. While in the 2nd year, out of 2,58,449 students who had passed, 54% were boys and 68% were girls.

Here Are The Live Updates

