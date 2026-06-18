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Manabadi AP Inter Supply Results 2026 OUT LIVE: BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Result link; how to check scores at resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Manabadi AP Inter Supply Results 2026 OUT LIVE: The AP Inter Supply Result 2026 download link is active on its website. Check the direct link here.

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AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the AP Intermediate supply results on its official website today at 12:00 noon. Candidates who have appeared in the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) can check the AP 1st Inter Supply Result and the AP 2nd Inter Supply Result at bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

At present, the AP Inter Supply Result 2026 download link will be active on its website. In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to access the AP Inter Supply result. Follow the steps given below.

To access the Andhra Pradesh AP Intermediate Supplementary result, a student must enter his/her hall ticket number.

AP Inter Supply Results: How to Check Manabadi BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results

Visit the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) at bie.ap.gov.in.

Click on the link, “Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year Supply result 2026/Download Manabadi AP Inter 1st Year Supply Result 2026/Download Manabadi AP Inter 1st Year General Supply Result 2026/Download Manabadi AP Inter 1st Year Vocational Result 2026/Download Manabadi AP Inter 2st Year General Result 2026/Download Manabadi AP Inter 2st Year Vocational Supply Result 2026.”

Enter the login details such as roll number and date of birth and click on submit option.

Your Andhra Pradesh BIE AP Inter 1st, and 2nd year Supply results will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download and save a copy of it for future reference.

The result has been announced for over 12.50 lakh students. This year, the AP Inter Supplementary exam was held from May 21 to June 4, 2026. Moreover, the practical examination was held from June 7 to 11, 2026. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates.

Also Read: Manabadi AP Inter Supply Results 2026 news: How to check BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Result via Digilocker, Official websites, when declared? Steps to view download link

AP Inter Results 2026: How to download Manabadi BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result through Digilocker

Open DigiLocker: Visit the DigiLocker website (digilocker.gov.in) or open the DigiLocker mobile app.

Sign In / Register: Log in using your mobile number/Aadhaar If you are a new user, click on Sign Up and create your account

Sign In / Register: Log in using your mobile number/Aadhaar If you are a new user, click on Sign Up and create your account Go to Education Section: After logging in, navigate to the “Issued Documents” or “Education” section

Select AP Inter Result: Look for the AP Intermediate Result 2026 under the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh

Enter Required Details: Fill in your hall ticket number and other required details correctly

View Your Result: Click on Submit and your digital marksheet will appear on the screen

Download & Save: Download the marksheet and save it for future use