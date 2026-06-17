Manabadi AP Inter Supply Results 2026 news: How to check BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Result via Digilocker, Official websites, when declared? Steps to view download link

The AP 1st Inter Supply Result and the AP 2nd Inter Supply Result can be declared at bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

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Manabadi AP Inter Supply Results 2026: How to check BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Supply Result via Digilocker, Official websites, when declared? Steps to view download link(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

AP Inter Supply Result 2026 news: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the AP Intermediate supply results on its official website. Students who appeared in the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) can check the AP 1st Inter Supply Result and the AP 2nd Inter Supply Result at bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in. The AP Inter Supply Result 2026 download link will be active on its website.

The result will be declared for over 12.50 lakh students. To access the Andhra Pradesh AP Intermediate Supplementary result, a student must enter his/her hall ticket number. This year, the AP Inter Supplementary exam was held from May 21 to June 4, 2026. Moreover, the practical examination was held from June 7 to 11, 2026.

This year, the AP Inter result was declared on April 15. The first year pass percentage was recorded at 77 per cent. Meanwhile, the second-year pass percentage was 81 per cent.

AP Inter Results through Official Websites: How to Check Manabadi BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results

Visit the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) at bie.ap.gov.in.

Click on the link, “Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year Supply result 2026/Download Manabadi AP Inter 1st Year Supply Result 2026/Download Manabadi AP Inter 1st Year General Supply Result 2026/Download Manabadi AP Inter 1st Year Vocational Result 2026/Download Manabadi AP Inter 2st Year General Result 2026/Download Manabadi AP Inter 2st Year Vocational Supply Result 2026.”

Enter the login details such as roll number and date of birth and click on submit option.

Your Andhra Pradesh BIE AP Inter 1st, and 2nd year Supply results will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download and save a copy of it for future reference.

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has not yet released the BIEAP AP Inter Supply Result 2026. No official announcement regarding the result download link, release timeline, or availability has been made by BIEAP at the time of publishing this article.

AP Inter Results 2026: How to download Manabadi BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result through Digilocker

Open DigiLocker: Visit the DigiLocker website (digilocker.gov.in) or open the DigiLocker mobile app.

Sign In / Register: Log in using your mobile number/Aadhaar If you are a new user, click on Sign Up and create your account

Go to Education Section: After logging in, navigate to the “Issued Documents” or “Education” section

Select AP Inter Result: Look for the AP Intermediate Result 2026 under the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh

Enter Required Details: Fill in your hall ticket number and other required details correctly

View Your Result: Click on Submit and your digital marksheet will appear on the screen

Download & Save: Download the marksheet and save it for future use

This report is intended solely to inform candidates about the official download process, required login credentials, and the steps they may need to follow once the scores are released. Candidates are advised to rely only on official updates available on the website.