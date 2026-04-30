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Manabadi AP SSC Result 2026 download link here: Girls Outshines boys, Overall pass percentage recorded at 85.25 %

Manabadi AP SSC Result 2026 download link here: Girls Outshines boys, Overall pass percentage recorded at 85.25 %

Manabadi AP SSC Result 2026 download link is active. This year, Girls have outshones boys.

Manabadi AP SSC Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), is all set to announce the AP SSC Result today, April 30, 2026, at 11:00 AM. Students can access the AP SSC Result 2026 and AP SSC Marks memo 2026 by visiting the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. The Board conducted the Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10 board examination between March 16 and April 1, 2026.

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