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  • Manabadi AP SSC Result 2026 download link here: Girls Outshines boys, Overall pass percentage recorded at 85.25 %

Manabadi AP SSC Result 2026 download link here: Girls Outshines boys, Overall pass percentage recorded at 85.25 %

Manabadi AP SSC Result 2026 download link is active. This year, Girls have outshones boys.

Published date india.com Published: April 30, 2026 11:40 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Manabadi AP SSC Result 2026 download link here: Girls Outshines boys, Overall pass percentage recorded at 85.25 %

Manabadi AP SSC Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), is all set to announce the AP SSC Result today, April 30, 2026, at 11:00 AM. Students can access the AP SSC Result 2026 and AP SSC Marks memo 2026 by visiting the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. The Board conducted the Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10 board examination between March 16 and April 1, 2026.

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Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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