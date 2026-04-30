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Manabadi AP SSC Results 2026: How to check Andhra Pradesh BSEAP Class 10 Result via Digilocker, results.bse.ap.gov.in,

Manabadi AP SSC Results 2026: How to check Andhra Pradesh BSEAP Class 10 Result via Digilocker, results.bse.ap.gov.in,

Manabadi AP SSC Results 2026: Along with the BSEAP AP SSC Class 10th result, the board will announce the pass percentage.

Manabadi AP SSC Results 2026: How to check Andhra Pradesh BSEAP Class 10 Result via Digilocker(Photo Credit: Freepik)

Manabadi AP SSC Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), is all set to announce the AP SSC Result today, April 30, 2026, at 11:00 AM. Students can access the AP SSC Result 2026 and AP SSC Marks memo 2026 by visiting the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

The Board conducted the Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10 board examination between March 16 and April 1, 2026. Along with the BSEAP AP SSC Class 10th result, the board will announce the pass percentage. Nearly 6,40,916 students have appeared for the board examination. Usually, the sites go slow or crash during the result declaration time.

AP SSC Result 2026: How to Check BSEAP AP 10th scores?

Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh(BSEAP) at bse.ap.gov.in. Look for the link that reads, “Download AP SSC Result 2026.” Enter the credentials such as your roll number and click on the submit option. Your Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Marksheet and Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Marksheet Result will appear on the screen. Download Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Result and take a printout of it for future reference.

AP SSC Result 2026 VIA Digilocker: How to Check BSEAP AP 10th scores?

Step 1: Open the Digilocker application on your smartphone. You can also go to the website digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Sign up” option located in the upper left corner of the webpage.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhaar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Now, log in with the required details.

Step 5: Navigate to the “Education” category. Now, select “CISCE Board.”

Step 6: Click on the link that reads, “Download CISCE ICSE Class 10th Result 2026/CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2026″.

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number. The CISCE ICSE Class 10th Result and CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2026 will appear on your screen.

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