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Manabadi AP SSC Results 2026 LIVE: Andhra Pradesh BSEAP Class 10 Result download link at bse.ap.gov.in at 11 AM; how to check via Digilocker

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Manabadi AP SSC Results 2026 LIVE: Andhra Pradesh BSEAP Class 10 Result download link at bse.ap.gov.in at 11 AM; how to check via Digilocker

AP SSC Result 2026 will be released today, April 30. AP SSC Marks memo 2026 can be viewed by visiting the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

Manabadi AP SSC Results 2026 LIVE: Andhra Pradesh BSEAP Class 10 Result download link at bse.ap.gov.in at 11 AM; how to check via Digilocker(Photo Credit: Screengrab taken from official website bse.ap.gov.in)

AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), will declare the AP SSC Result today, April 30, 2026, at 11:00 AM. All those students who have appeared for the Secondary School Certificate Examination (AP SSC) can check and download the AP SSC Result 2026 and AP SSC Marks memo 2026 by visiting the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. This time, the Board conducted the Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10 board examination between March 16 and April 1, 2026. Along with the BSEAP AP SSC Class 10th result, the board will announce the pass percentage. Nearly 6,40,916 students have appeared for the board examination.

AP SSC Result 2026 Date and time

The AP SSC Result will be declared today, April 30 at 11:00 AM.

Taking to X, Lokesh Nara, Minister for Education, Telangana, wrote, “The results of SSC Public Examinations, March 2026, will be declared on 30th April at 11:00 AM. Students can access their results through: • SSC Results Portal: https://results.bse.ap.gov.in • Mana Mitra WhatsApp: Send “Hi” to 9552300009 • LEAP Mobile App (for students as well) • DigiLocker (App & Website) Head Masters can also download results directly through their respective school logins immediately after the release. My best wishes to all students. For those who achieve their goals today—congratulations. For those who may fall short, remember this is just one milestone, not the destination. Keep believing in yourself and move forward with confidence.”

The results of SSC Public Examinations, March 2026, will be declared on 30th April at 11:00 AM. Students can access their results through:

• SSC Results Portal: https://t.co/jyZPaxqy0B

• Mana Mitra WhatsApp: Send “Hi” to 9552300009

• LEAP Mobile App (for students as well)… — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) April 29, 2026

AP SSC Result 2026: How to Check BSEAP AP 10th scores?

Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh(BSEAP) at bse.ap.gov.in. Look for the link that reads, “Download AP SSC Result 2026.” Enter the credentials such as your roll number and click on the submit option. Your Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Marksheet and Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Marksheet Result will appear on the screen. Download Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Result and take a printout of it for future reference.

The results will also be displayed on the Digilocker Application and SMS. The AP SSC Marksheet will include details such as

Name of the student

Marks obtained by the student

Roll number of the student

Pass/Fail status

Subject-wise marks

School name

Parent’s name

Grade

To view the Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Marksheet, a candidate needs to enter his/her roll number as mentioned in their admit card. Along with the result, the Board officials will release the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, number of students qualified, and other details here.

AP SSC Result 2026: Alternative ways to download BSEAP AP 10th scores?

The AP SSC Result can be viewed using the websites given below

bse.ap.gov.in

results.bse.ap.gov.in

examresults.ap.nic.in

DigiLocker

SMS facility

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