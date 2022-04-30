Manabadi Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2022: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has released the Pre-University Certificate (PUC) first year exam result on Saturday, April 30, as per schedule. The candidates who appeared in the Karnataka PUC 1 exam 2022 can check the result by visiting the official website – result.dkpucpa.com and following the simple steps mentioned below.

Students can access the PUC 1 result 2022 using their registration number and date of birth. The students can also check their PUC 1 result via SMS. This year, the Karnataka Board cancelled the PUC 1 exam.

Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2022: How to Check Score?

Visit the official website – result.dkpucpa.com

Click on the PUC 1 result 2022 link.

Enter registration number and date of birth.

PUC 1 result will appear on the screen.

Download the PUC 1 result.

Take a print out for future reference.

Meanwhile, over 6.8 lakh state students are set to appear in their Pre-University Certificate (PUC) second-year exam starting from Friday, April 22. According to Karnataka Education Minister, BC Nagesh, the Karnataka PUC 2 exam for Class 12 students is being conducted at 1,076 centres across the state.