TS Inter Result 2021 Live Updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to declare the Manabadi Inter Result 2021 for both 1st and 2nd-year students today. The Telangana Inter students who had appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

LIVE UPDATES:

10.32 am: For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. results.cgg.gov.in / tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Locate and Click on Link for TS 2nd Year IPE 2021 Result – March Exam Link

Step 3: You will be sent to a new page with input fields

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number and other details asked on the page

Step 5: Your TS 2nd Year Inter Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the Result Scorecard and take printout for future reference

10.35 am: Over 4 lakh students will check the Telangana Inter Exam Results 2021.

The Telangana State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will be formally gracing the declaration ceremony for Manabadi 1st and 2nd-year Intermediate Results 2021, according to the reports.