Manabadi TS SSC Results 2020: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education on Monday announced the TS SSC or Class 10 board exam results on its official website.

Students who had appeared for the exam can check their marks by visiting the official website bse.telangana.gov.in. However, the website is not opening at the moment due to heavy traffic.

Notably, this is the first time that all the students who had appeared in the exams have cleared it and have been promoted to the next class.

As per updates, a total of 5.34 lakh students had appeared in the exam for class 10 and they all have cleared the exam.

The exams were supposed to be conducted from March 23 to March 29 but could not happen because of the lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus.

Because of the lockdown, the state government had cancelled the exams and decided to go for internal marking of the students on the basis of their overall performance.

Later, the TSBIE released the revised schedule for the remaining papers of class 10 board examinations 2020.

How to Check Results:

Step 1- Students need to visit the official website at www.bse.telanga.gov.in

Step 2- Then, the need to check homepage by clicking on the link that read TS SSC grades 2020

Step 3- And then a login page will appear on the screen, students need to fill it up with their registration/roll number and date of birth.

Step 4- Click on submit button.

Step 5 – results will appear. They can take a print of the results as well.

The state had declared the intermediate examination results 2020 on June 18, this year. A total of 60.01% of students have passed the first year exam while 68.86% of students passed the second year exam. Notably, the girls have outperformed boys in both examinations.