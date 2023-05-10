ZEE Sites

TS Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Telangana BSE SSC Result 2023 DECLARED, Download Marksheet results.bse.telangana.gov.in

Updated: May 10, 2023 3:41 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Live Updates

  • 3:45 PM IST

    TS Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: School-wise pass percentage
    1. Model School: 91.30%

    2. Tribal Welfare: 92.93%

    3. Minority: 94.66%

    4. BC residential: 95.03%

    5. Social Welfare: 95.25%

  • 3:37 PM IST

    TS Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check TS SSC supplementary exam date

    The TS SSC supplementary exam will be held on June 14.

  • 2:58 PM IST

    Telangana Manabadi SSC Result 2023: List of Details Mentioned in TS SSC Results 2023

    The following information will be provided in the result.

    1. Name of the student

    2. Roll number of the student

    3. Name of the district

    4. Name of subjects

    5. Marks obtained in each subject

    6. Subject-wise grades/Grade points/ Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA)

    7. Qualifying status – Pass/ Fail

  • 2:51 PM IST


    TS Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Download Manabadi Telangana 10th Board Result 2023?

    Below are the steps through which students can check and download the Manabadi SSC result 2023.

    1. Visit the official website of BSE Telangana — bse.telangana.gov.in.

    2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Download Telangana SSC Public Examinations April 2023 Result’.

    3. Enter your login credentials and submit your details.

    4. Your Telangana TS SSC Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
    5. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

TS SSC Result 2023 LIVE: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has declared results for the State Secondary School Certificate(TS SSC) examination today, May 10, 2023. The Manabadi Telangana TS Board SSC Result 2023 has been declared on the official website of  — https://bse.telangana.gov.in/. According to the academic date sheet, the Telangana SSC examination was conducted from April 3 to 13, 2023. The examination was held in a single shift- from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates on TS SSC Result 2023.

