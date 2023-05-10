Home

TS Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Telangana BSE SSC Result 2023 DECLARED, Download Marksheet results.bse.telangana.gov.in

TS Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Manabadi Telangana TS Board SSC Result 2023 has been declared on the official website of — https://bse.telangana.gov.in/.

TS SSC Result 2023 LIVE: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has declared results for the State Secondary School Certificate(TS SSC) examination today, May 10, 2023. The Manabadi Telangana TS Board SSC Result 2023 has been declared on the official website of — /. According to the academic date sheet, the Telangana SSC examination was conducted from April 3 to 13, 2023. The examination was held in a single shift- from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates on TS SSC Result 2023.

