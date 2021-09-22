TS ICET Results 2021: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has announced the Telangana State, TS ICET Results 2021 Date. According to the date announced by the council, the results would be declared tomorrow i.e. September 23, 2021. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the council i.e. icet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.co.in.Also Read - AP SSC Results 2021 Announced: All Students Declared Pass, Here’s How to Download Marks Memo

The candidates must note that the council will release a state-wise rank list along with TS ICET Results. According to the reports, the minimum marks required by the candidates to pass the examination are 25% or 50 marks out of 200 marks in total.

Now, that the result date is out, the candidates who had appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Through TS ICET score, candidates would be able to take admission in MBA or MCA courses in Telangana.

TS ICET Results 2021: Here are the tie-breaking criteria (if more than one candidate is on the same rank)

The marks of the candidates secured in Section A would be considered.

If problem stays then the candidate’s score in Section B would be taken into consideration.

At the final stage, the candidate’s age would decide to break the persisting tie.

It is important to note that the council would release the final answer key along with the result.

The TS ICET Results 2021 has been prepared based on objections raised by the candidates for the provisional answer key.