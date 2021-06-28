Manabadi TS Inter Result 2021 Live Updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, or TSBIE, has announced the Intermediate result. The TSBIE Intermediate Results 2021 have been announced today for both 1st and 2nd year students. The TS Inter Result 2021 declared is based on internal assessment. Students are awarded grades and not mark for TS Inter results. and most of the students, as many as 1.76 lakh have got an A grade followed by 1.08 lakh who got D and 1.04 lakh who got B grade. Further, 61,887 students hot C grade. Also Read - TSBIE Telangana Inter Results 2021 Declared: Here's How to Check Scorecard, Direct Link

Earlier reports have suggested that the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the Manabadi Inter Result 2021 for both 1st and 2nd-year students today (28.06.2021) at 11 AM. Also Read - Telangana Man Falls In Love With 2 Women, Marries Both of Them At The Same Time | See Pics

The Telangana Inter students who had appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the results. Now that the results are announced the candidates can check the same on the official website of the board i.e. tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in. Also Read - Telangana Lockdown News Today: As State Ends Lockdown From June 20, Hyderabad Metro Timing Changed. Check Revised Time

LIVE UPDATES:

5.34 pm: Declared!! CHECK Manabadi Inter Result 2021 LIVE Links Available Now, Check TS Intermediate Results at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

11.15 am: According to the reports, due to some last-minute complications, the TSBIE has delayed the declaration of Manabadi Intermediate Result 2021, which was scheduled for today.

11.00: am: Media reports coming from local agencies have confirmed that the result declaration ceremony for TS Inter Results 2021 is currently underway.

10.58 am: Telangana State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will be formally gracing the declaration ceremony for Manabadi 1st and 2nd-year Intermediate Results 2021

10.55 am: TS Inter Results to be announced shortly.

10.32 am: For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. results.cgg.gov.in / tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Locate and Click on Link for TS 2nd Year IPE 2021 Result – March Exam Link

Step 3: You will be sent to a new page with input fields

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number and other details asked on the page

Step 5: Your TS 2nd Year Inter Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the Result Scorecard and take printout for future reference

10.35 am: Over 4 lakh students will check the Telangana Inter Exam Results 2021.

10.30 am: The candidates can check the results on the official website of the board i.e. tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in

