Manabadi TS Inter Result 2021: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the TSBIE Intermediate Results 2021 today for both 1st and 2nd-year students. Now, that the results are out, the candidates can check the results on the official website of the board i.e. tsbie.cgg.gov.in. India.com has also provided the direct link below via which the candidates can check the results. According to the reports, students are awarded grades and not mark for TS Inter results. and most of the students, as many as 1.76 lakh have got an A grade followed by 1.08 lakh who got D and 1.04 lakh who got B grade. Further, 61,887 students hot C grade.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. results.cgg.gov.in / tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Locate and Click on Link for TS 2nd Year IPE 2021 Result – March Exam Link

Step 3: You will be sent to a new page with input fields

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number and other details asked on the page

Step 5: Your TS 2nd Year Inter Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the Result Scorecard and take printout for future reference

Owing to the current covid situation, the Telangana Government had to cancel the Intermediate Board Exams 2021 for both 1st and 2nd year students, including practical exams. Following the cancellation, the TSBIE came-up with alternative objective assessment criteria for TS Inter Result 2021 for both 1st and 2nd year students.

For 2nd year intermediate students, the TSBIE Results would be based on the performance of students in the 1st year inter examination. According to the evaluation criteria, the same marks as scored in the intermediate first year 2020 will be awarded for the second year in each subject. This procedure is applicable for this year only.