Manabadi TS Inter Results 2021: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has announced the TS Inter 2nd year results 2021. TS Inter result 2021 along with marks are available on the Telangana Board’s official websites — tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Earlier, the TS Board had declared the class 10th results based on internal assessment. Also Read - TS Inter Results 2021: NOT TODAY, Telangana Board Likely To Announce TSBIE Intermediate Results Later This Week at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Around 4.50 lakh candidates had registered for the TS inter exams 2021. Students, who are not satisfied with their marks have the option to appear for the exams when the pandemic situation is under control. Earlier, the scheduled written examination for second year was to be held from May 2 to May 20, 2021 which was cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown. Now the results have been declared without conducting an examination, which is available on the official websites for candidates to view. Also Read - TS Intermediate Result 2021 LIVE NOW: Telangana Board ANNOUNCES TS Inter Results | DIRECT LINK HERE

Telangana government had earlier decided to announce the 2nd year intermediate or Class 12 results based on class 11 marks i.e., inter 1st year marks. The guidelines issued by the education secretary had clarified that the marks received in the first year will be given for second-year subjects and 100 per cent marks to be offered in practicals. Students, who were to write backlog subjects or failed have been given minimum passing marks and promoted to the next class. Also, all candidates, who had registered to appear for the exam in private mode have been given the minimum passing marks.

How to check TS Inter 2nd year result 2021:

Visit the TS BIE official website – https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/ Click on the result tab, it will take you to a new page. Look for TS BIE 2nd Year Result 2021, click on the link A new page will appear on your screen, enter your roll number, name, details and click on the submit button Your result will appear on your screen, check and download it Take a printout of the same

Direct Link to Check Telangana Manabadi TS Inter Results 2021