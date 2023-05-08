Home

Manabadi TS Inter Results 2023: TSBIE Activates TS Inter 1st 2nd Year Marks Memo Links, Steps To Check Here

NEET UG 2023 Exam Postponed In Manipur. Check NTA's Statement Here

Manabadi TS Inter Results 2023: Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE has activated the TS Inter Result 2023 links on the official website – tsbie.cgg.gov.in. As per the official website, the link to check the TS Inter IPE Marks Memo for 2023 has been released and activated. The Telangana Board will announce the TS Inter Result 2023 tomorrow.

Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board. The candidates must note that this result link maybe for testing and they should not panic if there results are not viewed.

TS Inter Result 2023 will be declared at 11 AM tomorrow, May 8, 2023. Students will be able to check the marks memo’s tomorrow once the results are out on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter 1st 2nd Year 2023 Results Tomorrow: Steps To Check Scores

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the scores:

Visit the official websites – tsbie.cgg.gov.in. and manabadi.co.in

Click on Results for the TS Inter 2nd Year 2023

Enter Hall Ticket Number and click submit button

Result will appear on your screen.

TSBIE Inter Exams 2023 were held from March 16 to April 4, 2023. TSBIE Inter 2nd Year Results 2023 will be announced tomorrow for a total of 4,65,022 students.

The candidates must also note that apart from the official website, Inter results 2023 will also be published on other alternative links like MAnabadi, Schools9, etc. Direct link to check TS Intermediate Results will be provided on this page once declared.

TS Board 2023 Result date: Past Years Trends

2022– June 28

2021– June 28

2020– June 18

2019– April 18

2018– April 13

