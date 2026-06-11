Manabadi TS Inter Supply Result 2026 OUT: TGBIE TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd year supplementary results marks memo download link; Steps to check marks at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Supply Results 2026: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 today, June 11, 2026. The TS Inter Supply Results 2026 can be downloaded at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in. The TS Intermediate Supply Result 2026 has been announced for both the TS 1st Inter Result and the TS 2nd Inter Result 2026. Students can check the Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.
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The TS Intermediate Supplementary Result 2026 will be declared for both the TS 1st Inter Result and the TS 2nd Inter Result 2026. Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result can also be accessed at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in. To view the TS Inter supply result 2026, a student must enter the login credentials, such as the hall ticket number and date of birth. This year, TS Inter results were conducted from May 13 to May 21.
In order to clear the board examination, a student must obtain at least 35% marks in each subject and in aggregate.
Screengrab taken from the website(https://results.cgg.gov.in/ipaseTgbieResultsLive2026.do)
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The pass percentage was recorded at 68.84% for the 1st year. For the second year, the pass percentage stood at 49.29%. This year, nearly 3,98,459 students appeared for the TS Inter Supplementary examination.
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