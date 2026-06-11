Manabadi TS Inter Supply Result 2026 OUT: TGBIE TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd year supplementary results marks memo download link; Steps to check marks at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

The TS Inter Supply Results 2026 can be downloaded by visiting the official website at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in. Check the step-by-step guide here.

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Manabadi TS Inter Supply Result 2026: TGBIE TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd year supplementary results marks memo download link today at tgbie.cgg.gov.in; steps to check marks(Representational Image/IANS)

TS Inter Supply Results 2026: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 today, June 11, 2026. The TS Inter Supply Results 2026 can be downloaded at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in. The TS Intermediate Supply Result 2026 has been announced for both the TS 1st Inter Result and the TS 2nd Inter Result 2026. Students can check the Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.

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How to download TS Inter Supply Result?

The TS Intermediate Supplementary Result 2026 will be declared for both the TS 1st Inter Result and the TS 2nd Inter Result 2026. Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result can also be accessed at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in. To view the TS Inter supply result 2026, a student must enter the login credentials, such as the hall ticket number and date of birth. This year, TS Inter results were conducted from May 13 to May 21.

TS Inter Supply Result 2026: How to check Manabadi TGBIE TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results?

Go to the website: Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, and https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in/. Look for the TS Inter result download link: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TS Inter 2026 Result.” Enter the login details: Enter the login credentials, such as the application number. Click on the submit option. Your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd year will be displayed on the screen. Download the Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd year and take a printout for future reference.

In order to clear the board examination, a student must obtain at least 35% marks in each subject and in aggregate.

Screengrab taken from the website(https://results.cgg.gov.in/ipaseTgbieResultsLive2026.do)

TS Inter Supply Result 2026: Login details required to check Manabadi TGBIE TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results?

hall ticket number

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TS Inter Supply Result 2026: Details mentioned Manabadi TGBIE TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results

Name of the student

Roll number of the student

Marks obtained

School name

Parent’s name

Overall marks obtained

Grade

The pass percentage was recorded at 68.84% for the 1st year. For the second year, the pass percentage stood at 49.29%. This year, nearly 3,98,459 students appeared for the TS Inter Supplementary examination.