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Manabadi TS SSC Result 2026 declared at bse.telangana.gov.in; 95.15% pass, direct link to check Telangana BSE Class 10th Results

Manabadi TS SSC Result 2026 declared at bse.telangana.gov.in; 95.15% pass, direct link to check Telangana BSE Class 10th Results

Manabadi TS SSC Result 2026 has been declared at bse.telangana.gov.in. Check the pass percentage of girls and boys.

Manabadi TS SSC Result 2026 declared at bse.telangana.gov.in; 95.15% pass, direct link to check Telangana BSE Class 10th Results(Photo Credit: Screengrab of the official website https://results.bsetelangana.org)

SSC Result 2026 Telangana Latest Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE), has announced the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results today, April 29, 2026, at 2:00 PM. This year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 95.15%. Students can download the Manabadi Telangana TS Board SSC Result 2026 at bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org.

This year, the Telangana SSC examination was held from March 14 to April 16, 2026. The Manabadi TS SSC Result can be accessed at https://results.bsetelangana.org and https://results.bse.telangana.gov.in. A total of 4,97,312 students have passed the examination out of the total of 5,26,166 students. Nearly 5,731 schools obtained a full 100 per cent pass rate.

Also Read: TS SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Manabadi Telangana BSE Class 10th Results download link at 2PM at bse.telangana.gov.in; how to check scores at Digilocker

Manabadi TS SSC Result 2026 download link

REGULAR & PRIVATE (SSC & OSSC) RESULTS (INCLUDES PRIVATE FROM 2025 APPEARED CANDIDATES)

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Manabadi TS SSC Result 2026: How to check Telangana BSE Class 10th Results, marks memo via official website

Go to the official website of BSE Telangana — .

On the homepage, click on the ‘REGULAR & PRIVATE (SSC & OSSC) RESULTS (INCLUDES PRIVATE FROM 2025 APPEARED CANDIDATES)/PRIVATE WITH GRADES RESULTS (BEFORE 2025 APPEARED CANDIDATES)’.

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter your login credentials such as roll number and submit your details.

Your Telangana TS SSC Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Also Read: Manabadi TS SSC Result 2026: How to check Telangana BSE Class 10th Results, marks memo via SMS, Digilocker, official website

To download the result, a person must enter his/her hall ticket in the login credentials box. The girls’ pass percentage was recorded at 96.26%. The pass percentage for boys was recorded at 94.07%.

Residential Schools 98.79 per cent

Social Welfare Residential Schools 97.15 per cent

Private Schools 94.21 per cent

This year, Hyderabad became the lowest-performing district. Meanwhile, Mulugu district became the top-performing district.

TS SSC Result 2026: Subject-wise pass percentage

This year, the pass percentage in Telugu was recorded 99.12 per cent. The pass percentage in Mathematics was recorded 97.46 per cent. The pass percentage in General Science was recorded 98.41 per cent. The pass percentage in Social Science was recorded at 99.61 %.

Telugu 99.12%

Mathematics 97.46

General Science 98.41

Social Studies 99.61

TS SSC Result 2026 via SMS: How to check?

Open the SMS app on the desired phone

Type the message in this format: TS10 Roll Number (Example: TS10 1234567)

Send it to the number announced by the board.

You will receive your result as an SMS reply.

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