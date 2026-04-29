Home

Education

Manabadi TS SSC Result 2026: How to check Telangana BSE Class 10th Results, marks memo via SMS, Digilocker, official website

Manabadi TS SSC Result 2026: How to check Telangana BSE Class 10th Results, marks memo via SMS, Digilocker, official website

Here are the alternative ways to check Telangana BSE Class 10th Results, marks memo via SMS, Digilocker, official website

Manabadi TS SSC Result 2026: How to check Telangana BSE Class 10th Results, marks memo via SMS, Digilocker, official website(Photo Credit: X)

SSC Result 2026 Telangana Latest Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE), will declare the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results today, April 29, 2026, at 2:00 PM. The Manabadi Telangana TS Board SSC Result 2026 can be accessed at bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org. This year, the Telangana SSC examination was held from March 14 to April 16, 2026. Only 30 minutes are left for the declaration of the Manabadi Telangana TS Board SSC Result 2026.

Manabadi TS SSC Result 2026: How to check Telangana BSE Class 10th Results, marks memo via Digilocker

Step 1: Open the Digilocker application on your smartphone. You can also go to the website digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Sign up” option located in the upper left corner of the webpage.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhaar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Now, log in with the required details.

Step 5: Navigate to the “Education” category. Now, select “Telangana Board.”

Step 6: Click on the link that reads, “Download Telangana Class 10th Result 2026″.

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number. The TS SSC Result 2026 will appear on your screen.

Manabadi TS SSC Result 2026: How to check Telangana BSE Class 10th Results, marks memo via SMS

Open the SMS app on your phone

Type the message in this format:

TS10 Roll Number

(Example: TS10 1234567)

Send it to: 56263 (or the number announced by the board)

You will receive your result as an SMS reply

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.