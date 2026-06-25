Manabadi TS SSC Supply Result 2026 LIVE: Telangana BSE class 10th supplementary results at bse.telangana.gov.in today; How to check marks, direct link

Telangana SSC Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE), will release the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) supplementary results today, June 25, 2026, at 3:00 PM. All those students who have appeared for the supplementary exams can download the Manabadi Telangana TS Board SSC Supplementary Result 2026 at bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org.
To download the TS SSC Supplementary results, a student needs to enter his/her hall ticket number. This year, the TS SSC Supplementary examinations were held from June 5 to June 12, 2026. Nearly 31,542 students have registered for the examination. Meanwhile, only 17,768 students have appeared for the exam. This year, the overall pass percentage recorded in the TS SSC Result was at 95.15%. The Manabadi TS SSC Supply Result can be accessed at https://results.bsetelangana.org and https://results.bse.telangana.gov.in.
Telangana SSC Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE), will release the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) supplementary results today, June 25, 2026, at 3:00 PM