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Manabadi TS SSC Supply Result 2026 LIVE: Telangana BSE class 10th supplementary results at bse.telangana.gov.in today; How to check marks, direct link

Telangana SSC Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: The Manabadi TS SSC Supply Result can be accessed at results.bsetelangana.org and results.bse.telangana.gov.in.

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Manabadi TS SSC Supply Result 2026 LIVE: Telangana BSE class 10th supplementary results at bse.telangana.gov.in today; How to check marks, direct link(Representational/IANS)

Telangana SSC Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE), will release the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) supplementary results today, June 25, 2026, at 3:00 PM. All those students who have appeared for the supplementary exams can download the Manabadi Telangana TS Board SSC Supplementary Result 2026 at bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org.

To download the TS SSC Supplementary results, a student needs to enter his/her hall ticket number. This year, the TS SSC Supplementary examinations were held from June 5 to June 12, 2026. Nearly 31,542 students have registered for the examination. Meanwhile, only 17,768 students have appeared for the exam. This year, the overall pass percentage recorded in the TS SSC Result was at 95.15%. The Manabadi TS SSC Supply Result can be accessed at https://results.bsetelangana.org and https://results.bse.telangana.gov.in.

Also Read: Manabadi TS SSC Result 2026: How to check Telangana BSE Class 10th Results, marks memo via SMS, Digilocker, official website

Manabadi TS SSC Supply Result 2026: How to check Telangana BSE Class 10th Results, marks memo via official website

Go to the official website of BSE Telangana — .

On the homepage, click on the ‘TS SSC Result 2026′.

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter your login credentials, such as roll number, and submit your details.

Your Telangana TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Manabadi TS SSC Supply Result 2026: Official websites to check

results.bsetelangana.org

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bse.telangana.gov.in

schooledu.telangana.gov.in

manabadi

Manabadi TS SSC Supply Result 2026: Login credentials required for Telangana BSE Class 10th Results

Hall Ticket number

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2026 News: Check 5 alternative ways to check CBSE Results scores via DigiLocker, UMANG, SMS Service, IVRS

The Telangana SSC examination was conducted from March 14 to April 16, 2026. The girls’ pass percentage was recorded at 96.26%. The pass percentage for boys was recorded at 94.07%.