TS Inter Result 2020: The Telangana State Board of Intermeditate Education (TSBIE) on Thursday declared the TS Inter Result 2020 on the board's official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. All those who appeared for the exam can visit the aforementioned website, and check their results asap. In case, the website is down, students may check TS Inter Result 2020 in a while.

Over 9 Lakh candidates had appeared for both the first and second year exams. For a student to be considered passed, they will need to secure at least 35 per cent marks in every subject.

TS inter exam 2020 papers were evaluated in April and the results were scheduled to come out earlier. However, the evaluation process got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s how you can check TS Inter Result 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website – tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the results link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required credentials like roll number and date of birth, hit submit

Step 4: Your TS Inter Result 2020 will be on your screen

Step 5: Download it and save for future reference

After the declaration of the TS inter result, the Board will also release a link for revaluation and re-checking of the exam result. Students can check the details regarding this on the official website.