Manipur Assembly Election 2022: Election Commission on Thursday revised Assembly poll dates for Manipur. According to the dates announced by the poll panel, the voting for the first phase of elections will take place on February 28 instead of February 27 and the second phase of voting to happen on March 5 instead of March 3.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Phase 1 LIVE Updates: Polling For First Phase Ends; 57.79% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM

Here’s the complete schedule for Manipur assembly polls:

Phase 1

Issue of notification: February 1 Also Read - Setback For Congress As Poster Girl Of 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' Campaign Joins BJP

Last date of notification: February 8 Also Read - Will Win With Absolute Majority In 5 States: PM Modi Exudes Confidence On Eve of Assembly Polls

Scrutiny of nomination: February 9

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 11

Date of poll: February 28

Phase 2

Issue of notification: February 4

Last date of notification: February 11

Scrutiny of nomination: February 14

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 16

Date of poll: March 5

“As Covid cases soared in view of Omicron variant, ECI held meetings with Union Health Secretary & Home Secretary, experts, and health secretaries of States. After taking these views and ground situation, ECI decided to announce polls with safety norms in place,” said the chief election commissioner said in the press conference.

MANIPUR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022 PHASE 1

Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Khetrigao, Thongju, Keirao, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmeiband, Uripok, Sagolband, Keisamthong, Singjamei, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, Sekmai (SC), Lamsang, Konthoujam, Patsoi, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang Imphal, Nambol, Oinam, Bishenpur, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Saikul (ST), Kangpokpi, Saitu (ST), Tipaimukh (ST), Thanlon (ST), Henglep (ST), Churachandpur (ST), Saikot (ST), and Singhat (ST).

MANIPUR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022 PHASE 2

Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabo, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST), and Nungba (ST).