Home

Education

Manipur Board Class 12 Result 2023 by May 12 at cohsem.nic.in: Report

Manipur Board Class 12 Result 2023 by May 12 at cohsem.nic.in: Report

Manipur Board Class 12 Result 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) will declare the result for the Manipur board Class 12 examination anytime soon. Once announced, eligible

Manipur Board Class 12 Result 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) will declare the result for the Manipur board Class 12 examination anytime soon. Once announced, eligible students can check and download the Manipur Class 12 result 2023 by visiting the Board’s official website – cohsem.nic.in. The Class 12 Manipur board exams concluded with the Elective Languages paper — Bengali, English, Hindi, and Manipuri on April 01, 2023. The practical exams were held from April 1 to April 20, 2023.

Manipur Class 12 Result 2023 Date And Time

According to the News9 report, Manipur Class 12 result 2023 can be expected by May 12. “Class 12 exam result can be expected by May 12. The council is at the last leg of evaluation process,” COHSEM Chairman Takhellambam Ojit Singh was quoted as saying by News9. The Manipur board Class 12 exams were conducted from February 23 to April 1, 2023.

You may like to read

Manipur Class 12 Result 2023 Passing Marks

The Council will also release the toppers list for science, arts, and commerce streams. In order to pass the examination, a student needs to score a minimum of 33% in each subject to pass the exam. A total of 36,717 students have appeared for the HSE examination.

How to Download COHSEM Manipur 12th Result 2023? Step by Step Guide here.

In this article, we have provided you with steps to check and download the Manipur Class 12 board exam results.

Visit the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) at https://cohsem.nic.in/.

Look for the link that reads, “Download Manipur Board 12th result 2023.” The link will be available in the ‘Result’ section.

Enter the required login details such as your roll number. Click on the submit button.

Your Manipur Class 12th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

After the declaration of the result, students will be able to collect the original Class 12 mark sheet from their respective schools.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.