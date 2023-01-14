Home

Manipur Board Exams 2023: COHSEM Announces Datesheet of Class 12 Final Exams, Check Full Time Table Here

Manipur Board Class 12 Board 2023 Exam: The Manipur board Class 12 exams will be held from February 23 to April 1, 2023.

Manipur Board Exams 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) has announced the datesheet of Class 12 final exams 2023. The Manipur board Class 12 exams will be held from February 23 to April 1, 2023. Candidates appearing for the Manipur board 2023 Class 12 exam can check it in the official website – cohsem.nic.in.

The Class 12 Manipur board exams will start with the English paper on February 23 and get over with the Elective Languages paper — Bengali, English, Hindi and Manipuri. The practical exams will be be held from April 1 to April 20, 2023.

While announcing the board exam dates, COHSEM said that for papers of 100/70 marks, three hours time will be provided to students, while for papers of 40/30 marks, students will get two hours’ time.

Manipur Class 12 Exam Time Table 2023

Exam Date and Day Subjects: Morning Shift (10 AM to 1 PM) February 23, 2023 English February 25, 2023 MIL ( Kom/ Manipur/ Mao La/ Bengali/ Hindi/ Hmar/ Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Vaiphei/ Zou/ Raugmei/ Tangkhul/ Thadou-Kuki/ Gangte)ORAlternative English February 28, 2023 Education

Chemistry

Business Studies March 3, 2023 History

Biology March 6, 2023 Political Science

Physics

Accountancy March 13, 2023 Mathematics March 15, 2023 Economics

Anthropology March 17, 2023 Human Ecology and Family Sciences March 20, 2023 Thang-ta

Engineering

Drawing

Sociology March 23, 2023 Fine Arts

Health and Physical Education

Statistics March 25, 2023 Geography

Geology March 28, 2023 Philosophy

Computer Science March 30, 2023 Music

Psychology April 1, 2023 Elective Language

Hindi

Manipuri

Bengali

English

Apart from the Manipur board Class 12 exam dates, the COHSEM board has also announced the Class 11 exam time table. The Manipur board 2023 Class 11 exams will be conducted between February 24 and April 5. The Class 11 Manipur board exam timing is 1 pm to 4 pm.