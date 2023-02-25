Home

Manipur Board Exams 2023: Refused Extra Time, Class 12 Student Vandalise School

Manipur Board Exams 2023: The Manipur board Class 12 exams will be held from February 23 to April 1, 2023.

Manipur Board Exams 2023: Refused Extra Time, Class 12 Student Vandalise School.(Representational Image)

Imphal: Class 12 students appearing for the state board examinations vandalised a school building in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Saturday after they were refused extra time for the Manipuri paper, officials said. As per a PTI report, the incident occurred at Yairipok’s ACME Higher Secondary School.

Manipur Board Exams 2023: What Actually Happened?

When five minutes were left for the Manipuri paper of the examination, being conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM), students started demanding that they be given extra time, an official said. “As the bell rang, several students resorted to violence, demanding extra time over various reasons. Stones were hurled and school property, including computers and furniture, were vandalised,” he was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Female Teacher, 15 students fainted amid the chaos

A female teacher and 15 students fainted amid the chaos, he added, adding that they were taken to the community health centre for treatment. A total of 405 students were appearing for the examination at the centre.

Manipur Board Exams 2023: FIR Lodged Against 8 Students

A police complaint has been lodged against eight students, who were “actively involved” in the violence. The Manipur board Class 12 exams will be held from February 23 to April 1, 2023. The Class 12 Manipur board exams started with the English paper on February 23 and will conclude with the Elective Languages paper — Bengali, English, Hindi, and Manipuri on April 01, 2023. The practical exams will be conducted from April 1 to April 20, 2023.

(With Inputs From PTI)

