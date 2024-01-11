Home

Education

Manipur Board HS Exam 2024 Date Sheet: COHSEM Class 12th Subject-Wise Timetable Released; PDF Here

Manipur Board HS Exam 2024 Date Sheet: COHSEM Class 12th Subject-Wise Timetable Released; PDF Here

Board Exam DateSheet 2024: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) has released the subject-wise exam schedule for the Manipur Higher Secondary Examination, 2024. Interested and el

Board Exam DateSheet 2024: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) has released the subject-wise exam schedule for the Manipur Higher Secondary Examination, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can download the COHSEM Manipur board exam 2024 date sheet by visiting the official website: https://cohsem.nic.in; the exams are scheduled to begin from February 21, 2024.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.