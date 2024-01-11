Top Recommended Stories

Manipur Board HS Exam 2024 Date Sheet: COHSEM Class 12th Subject-Wise Timetable Released; PDF Here

Board Exam DateSheet 2024: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) has released the subject-wise exam schedule for the Manipur Higher Secondary Examination, 2024.

Published: January 11, 2024 10:02 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Manipur Board HS Exam 2024 Date Sheet: COHSEM Class 12th Subject-Wise Timetable Released; PDF Here

Board Exam DateSheet 2024: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) has released the subject-wise exam schedule for the Manipur Higher Secondary Examination, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can download the COHSEM Manipur board exam 2024 date sheet by visiting the official website: https://cohsem.nic.in; the exams are scheduled to begin from February 21, 2024.

