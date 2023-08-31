Home

Manipur Board Releases COHSEM HSE Improvement Examination Schedule At cohsem.nic.in; Result By This Date

The COHSEM announced the Manipur Class 12 result 2023 on May 22, 2023. Manipur Board exams for Class 12 were conducted from February 23 to April 1, 2023.

Manipur Board: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) on Thursday announced the improvement examination schedule for Class 12. The candidates who failed one or two subjects and those willing to improve their Class 12 marks can download the schedule from the official website, cohsem.nic.in. According to the reports, the examination committee meeting of the council was held on August 17 in which it was decided to conduct the higher secondary improvement exams for theory subjects from September 4.

According to the dates announced by the board, the practical improvement exams will be held from September 6. The COHSEM announced the Manipur Class 12 result 2023 on May 22, 2023. Manipur Board exams for Class 12 were conducted from February 23 to April 1, 2023.

Manipur Board Improvement Exam:

The higher secondary improvement exams for theory subjects from September 4

The practical improvement exams will be held from September 6.

The Class 12 theoretical exams will be of three hours duration.

The exam will begin at 10 am and conclude at 1 pm.

The practical examination will begin at 10 am.

Manipur board improvement result 2023 is expected to be declared in September 2023.

The controller of examination, Manipur council of higher secondary education issued a notice regarding the improvement exam schedule to all the respective principals and heads of institutions so as to conduct the exams as per the told dates and time.

