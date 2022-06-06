COHSEM Manipur 12th Result 2022: Council for Higher Secondary Education Manipur(COHSEM) on Monday declared the Manipur 12th Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Higher Secondary Examination(HSE) examinations can download their results and scorecard through the official website manresults.nic.in and cohsem.nic.in. COHSEM conducted the Manipur 12th exam between April 12 to May 11, 2022. This year, over 30 lakh students have appeared for the exams.

COHSEM Manipur 12th Result 2022: Step by Step Guide to Download Score

Visit the official website of the Council for Higher Secondary Education Manipur at manresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Higher Secondary Examination 2022.”

Enter your roll number and click on the submit option.

Your COHSEM Manipur Class 12 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download COHSEM Manipur Class 12 Result 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Follow Updates on COHSEM Manipur 12th Result 2022: