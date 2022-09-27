BOSEM Manipur HSLC Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) has declared the result for the High School Leaving Certificate Compartmental Examination- 2022 today, September 27. Candidates who have appeared for the HSLC compartment examination can check the result by visiting the official website of Manipur Examination Result 2022 at manresults.nic.in. To access the BOSEM Manipur HSLC Scorecard 2022, a candidate needs to enter his roll number. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the result.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in; Reporting Begins Sept 29

Direct Link: Download BOSEM MANIPUR HSLC COMPARTMENT RESULT 2022

HOW TO DOWNLOAD BOSEM MANIPUR HSLC COMPARTMENT RESULT 2022?

Visit the official website manresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ High School Leaving Certificate Compartmental Examination 2022 .”

Enter the login credentials such as your roll number and click on the submit option.

Your BOSEM Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

According to the result data shared on the official website, a total of 6371 students appeared for the HSLC Compartmental Exam 2022 and 6269 students have passed the examination. The pass percentage for the Manipur Board Class 10th compartment exam is recorded at 98.40. Earlier today, the Board declared the Higher Secondary Improvement Examination 2022 result. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website.