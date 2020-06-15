Manipur HSLC Results 2020: The Board of Secondary Education-Manipur (BSEM) has announced the results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or class 10 exams. Candidates can check their result on the official website manresults.nic.in. Also Read - CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2020: Scores to be Out Today on Official Website at cgbse.nic.in; Check Details Here

Notably, the HSLC exams were conducted from February 17 to March 5 at various exam centres across the state. The results were announced at 2 PM today. Also Read - GSEB HSC 12th Results 2020: Scores Out For Arts And Commerce at gseb.org; Check Pass Percentage, Other Details Here

Steps to check Manipur HSLC Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website manresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘HSLC Examination 2020’

Step 3: In the new tab that opens, enter your roll number and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen next

Step 5: Download your result and keep a copy for future use

Alternatively, candidates can click here to access the login page directly.

Notably, according to reports, a total of 65.34% students passed the HSLC exams this year, a decline of almost 9.5% from last year.

This year, a total of 38,664 students, including 19,824 female candidates, had appeared in the state class 10 exams.