Published: November 27, 2019 5:52 PM IST

Manipur PSC Section Officer Final Answer Key 2019 (Representative Image)

Manipur PSC Section Officer Result & Final Answer Key 2019: The final answer key and the results of the Section Officer Post exam held this year has been released by the Manipur Public Service Commission on its official website. Candidates who attempted the exam are requested to check the answer keys and results on mpscmanipur.gov.in.

