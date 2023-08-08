Home

Education

Manipur Schools To Reopen For Class 9 To Class 12 From August 10; Check Details

The administration, in an order, stated that schools will reopen in violence-hit Manipur for Classes 9 to 12 on August 10.

Schools in Manipur were shut for almost two months due to the recent violence. (Photo: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Schools in Manipur are set to reopen on Thursday after it was closed for almost two months following the violence. The administration, in an order, stated that schools will reopen in violence-hit Manipur for Classes 9 to 12 on August 10.

“In continuation of order of even number dated 3rd July 2023 issued for opening of schools for classes I to VIII, all schools for classes IX to XII’ in Manipur will resume from August 10, 2023 (Thursday) onwards,” an official order stated.

“Separate order for resumption of these schools will be issued later. Adequate compulsory measures will be taken up for the students of these schools so as to prevent any learning loss,” the order stated, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

