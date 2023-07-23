Home

Manipur University Students Raise Concerns, Urge Authorities To Transfer Them to Other Varsities

New Delhi: A group of students from Manipur University has written to authorities demanding they be transferred to other central varsities due to the prevailing situation in the north eastern state, Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar said on Saturday, news agency PTI reported. The group of 99 students, who hail from Delhi and other parts of the country, met the Delhi Congress president on Saturday and conveyed their concerns.

“A group of 99 students has written a letter to the authorities, demanding they be transferred to other central universities. The reason they have written this letter is because the Manipur situation is not going to improve anytime soon,” Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI. The students said their parents are not willing to send them back and neither can they opt for the online method of studying due to the unavailability of the internet.

Manipur Violence in 5 Points – Explained

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the tribal Kukis, occupying the hills. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

The situation in Manipur turned volatile as thousands of tribals on Wednesday(May 3) turned up for the march called by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) in all the 10 hill districts to oppose the demand for inclusion of the Meitei community in the ST category. As per an IANS report, Acting on a writ petition filed by the Meetei (Meitei) Trade Union, the Manipur High Court on April 19 directed the state government to consider the case of the petitioners for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe list expeditiously.

The valley is dominated by Meitei and they are seeking the ST category status, alleging infiltration from Bangladesh and Myanmar, destroying the demographic pattern in the state.

Following the rally, clashes, attacks, counter-attacks among different communities, and burning of houses and shops took place in different districts, forcing authorities to suspend mobile internet services for five days, while a night curfew was also imposed in several tension-ridden mountainous districts, including Imphal West, Bishnupur, Jiribam, Tenugopal, and Churachandpur.

The state government on Wednesday(May 3) night requisitioned the Army and Assam Rifles to control the ethnic violence in at least six districts.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state early in May when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Manipur Viral Video

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side. The video was doing the rounds on the eve of a planned protest march announced by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) on Thursday to highlight their plight. Police said a case of abduction, gangrape, and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants. Over 600 injured while over 70,000 men, women, and children were forced to leave their homes and took shelter in relief camps in Manipur and neighbouring northeastern states, including Mizoram.

Manipur Women Assault Case: 6th Accused Arrested

The Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested one more accused who is a juvenile, taking the total number of arrests in the Manipur women assault case to six.

