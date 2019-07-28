New Delhi: In his second episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ since re-election, that aired on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide quiz competition for school children, the winners of which will get to witness the grand moon landing of Chandrayaan-2 from Sriharikota.

The Prime Minister in his monthly radio programme hailed India’s success with the launch of Chandrayaan-2. “The success of Chandrayaan-2 has been a proud moment for India,” he said.

Proposing the quiz and inviting school children to participate in the competition, PM Modi mentioned, “The most thrilling part is that children who score the highest in their respective states will be rewarded with an opportunity to witness the moment Chandrayaan-2 would be landing on the surface of the Moon.”

Here are the details of the quiz as announced on today’s Mann Ki Baat 2.0:

The quiz will be conducted on August 1, 2019.

It will be based on science, technology as well as space-related subjects like India’s space mission.

School students across the country can participate in the quiz competition.

The winners would get the opportunity to witness the grand moon landing of Chandrayaan-2 from ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Further details will be available on mygov.in.

Encouraging students to take part in the quiz competition, the PM said that Chandrayaan-2 is a special mission on many counts and it will lead to a better understanding of the Moon on which the citizens will be able to gain detailed information and knowledge.

The Prime Minister also said, “I strongly urge the schools, parents, enthusiastic teachers and teachers to work hard to make their school victorious in the quiz that we are organizing.”

Mann Ki Baat airs every last Sunday of the month on All India Radio, Doordarshan and Narendra Modi App. Through this programme, PM Modi shares his thoughts on various important issues with people in India and abroad.

The programme is also live-streamed on YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry).