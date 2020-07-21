New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development on Tuesday launched Manodarpan- a Central government’s unique platform to provide psychosocial support to students, parents and families for their mental health and emotional well-being at this time of corona crisis. Also Read - CBSE Reduces Syllabus 2020-21: Burden Lessened For Students of Classes 9-12 by up to 30%

Part of the Manodarpan initiative, the MHRD launched a national toll-free Helpline (8448440632), a special web page of it on the portal of HRD Ministry, and also a handbook on it. With these helpline numbers, students can get their psychosocial issues addressed by over 100 trained counsellors. In the days to come, this platform is looking to have 500 such trained professionals.

Primarily designed to help students, this platform also has many advisories for teachers to follow during the lockdown period on how to make use of the interactive online classes, peer learning, identifying professional support etc.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in the presence of MoS for HRD Sanjay Dhotre, launched Manodarpan- a platform to provide psychosocial support to students, parents & families for their mental health and emotional well-being, today:Ministry of Human Resource Development pic.twitter.com/q5cAbAGhl6 — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

Notably, MHRD’s Manodarpan initiative is part of the Central government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (self-reliant India) plan.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her press conference on May 17 had first mentioned about the Manodarpan initiative to help students.

In the days to come, this platform will have interactive application for online chat and counselling as well. The MHRD is also planning to hold webinars, audio-visual resources and podcasts on the platform for the students.