Mastering JEE Mock Test: How to Analyze Your Mistakes and Improve Your Score| Expert Tips

JEE Main 2024 Exam: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main – 2024 Session 1 examination between January 24 to February 1, 2024. JEE (Main) comprises

JEE Main 2024 Exam: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main – 2024 Session 1 examination between January 24 to February 1, 2024. JEE (Main) comprises two papers – Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. Meanwhile, Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

With less than a month remaining for the engineering competitive examination, students must have finished their syllabus by now. To further strengthen their preparation, it is the perfect time to start solving the previous year’s papers and giving as many mock tests as possible to ace their performance in the Session 1 exam. This will help them analyze their level of preparedness for getting admission to prestigious engineering colleges across the country. Answering mock tests enables a clear understanding of the exam format, scoring systems, and question types. It also enlightens them about their strengths and weaknesses and allows them to work towards improving their exam strategy and clearing their doubts effectively.

Here are the tips and strategies by Mr. Nitin Viijay, Founder & CEO of Motion Education that will help you analyze your mistakes and improve your score.

Improving the speed and accuracy

Time management is the key to excelling in any competitive exam. Most of the time, it is very likely that students lose track of time when stuck with difficult problems. This is the most prevalent problem with competitive exams like JEE. Poor time management can interrupt the flow, impeding their ability to attempt the maximum number of questions on time. To address this problem, when practicing mock tests, students must make sure to keep track of their speed and allocate time accordingly. They must pay close attention to improving their speed and accuracy to complete the paper on time. To achieve this, students should devote less time to simple problems and then move on to more complex ones. It goes without saying, that one should always attempt the questions they are sure about first and then attempt lengthy and difficult ones.

Exam hall simulation

Understandably, exams cause a lot of pressure and anxiety in the minds of students. They often experience nervousness during the exam, which causes them to forget the topics studied. It hampers their concentration level and makes them panic. It is common for students to feel anxious and afraid when taking an exam like JEE, but with regular mock test practice, they can get exposure to an exam-like environment, helping them to remain relaxed and stress-free during the final exam.

Therefore, with the JEE exam approaching, it is advisable to answer mock tests aggressively to hone the required skills necessary to practice the presence of mind in the exam. It works as an effective tool to exercise the application of all the concepts studied in a particular subject. Mock tests immensely improve the problem-solving skills of the aspirants and enhance their chances of boosting their ranks to get admission to good colleges.

