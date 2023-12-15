Home

Mastering SBI Clerk Exam: Key Strategies, Book Recommendations For Effective Preparation By Experts

State Bank of India is hiring eligible Indian Citizens for appointment as Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in the Bank. Check Key Strategies, Book Recommendations For Effective Preparation by Experts.

SBI Recruitment 2023: State Bank of India is hiring eligible Indian Citizens for appointment as Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in the Bank. The preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in January 2024 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in February 2024. Candidates are advised to check regularly Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings for the admit card release date. Without a strategic approach and thorough preparation, preparing for a banking examination can be a difficult task.

Here are a few tips and tricks from the expert Anil Nagar, Founder and CEO, Adda247. These preparation strategies will help you improve your SBI Clerk exam preparation.

The SBI Clerk Exam, a prestigious nationwide evaluation, holds significant importance in appointing candidates for crucial roles within the State Bank of India (SBI), encompassing positions like Clerk, Cashier, and Depositor. Consisting of both Prelims and Mains, alongside an additional Language Test component, this examination requires proficient problem-solving skills, a strategic approach, and thorough preparation to qualify successfully. This examination is a chance for individuals looking to pursue a career in the banking sector. To help you ace the exam, here is a compilation of valuable tips and tricks that will guide you through the preparation journey.

Create a weightage-based preparation strategy(book recommendations)

Identify high-weightage topics and prioritize them in your study plan. For the Preliminary Exam, aspirants should focus on sections like English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. Moving on to the Main Exam, give special attention to General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. Books by Wren & Martin and R.S. Aggarwal is recommended for exam preparation.

Ace The English Section First

The English Language section encompasses a variety of question types, including Reading Comprehension, Grammar, Word interchange, etc. Aspirants should maintain a vocabulary journal to record and revise new words and maintain a habit of summarizing passages to improve retention. This section is relatively more straightforward compared to other sections, thus, providing aspirants a chance to score higher marks.

Prepare Better For Puzzles Section in Reasoning

The Reasoning Ability section provides ample opportunities for maximizing your marks. With questions related to symbols and notations, coding-decoding, puzzles, etc it covers a spectrum of topics. Establishing a methodical strategy for solving intricate puzzles by breaking down the process step by step is key to acing this section. Aspirants should develop a systematic approach to solve complex puzzles.

Create a strong Mathematical base

Numerical Ability and Quantitative Aptitude is designed to gauge aspirants’ mathematical prowess, problem-solving skills, and numerical proficiency. For this section, aspirants should learn to quickly identify key information in data sets. Strengthening basic arithmetic skills, especially in topics like percentages, ratios, and proportions will help in unnecessary negative marking. Use shortcut techniques for quick problem-solving in areas like simplification and

approximation. Practicing mental math will also help build speed.

Ensure you are up to date with General Awareness

The General/Financial Awareness section of the SBI Clerk exam demands the memorization of numerous facts and events. Ensure that for every news article you read, you can answer key questions such as what, when, where, how, and why. Make personal notes and reminders for this so that it’s easy to revise at the last minute. Use mnemonic devices or visualization techniques to remember historical dates and events.

Analyze previous cut-offs: Lastly, to succeed, grasp the exam syllabus, practice all topics comprehensively, and analyze previous cut-offs for informed predictions. Craft a strategic study plan with systematic practice for effective preparation.

