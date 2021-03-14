New Delhi: The All India Management Association (AIMA) conducted the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2021 from March 06, 2021. The paper-based test was conducted on March 06, 2021, whereas the Internet-based Test was conducted on March 8, 9, 10, 11 and 13, 2021. The last Internet-based Test was conducted on March 13, 2021. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can expect the results to be announced on March 20, 2021. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the association i.e. mat.aima.in. Also Read - MAT Admit Card 2021 Released for PBT Exam on 6th March, Download Admit Card at mat.aima.in NOW

MAT 2021 results are expected to come out by March 20, 2021, on the official website of the examination mat.aima.in. Also Read - LIVE SOON: MAT 2021 Admit Card To Be Released Today, Download At mat.aima.in

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results: Also Read - MAT 2021: Registration For Management Aptitude Test Ends Tomorrow | Here's How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the association i.e. mat.aima.in

Step 2: Enter their login credentials, application number and date of birth.

Step 3: A security pin shall be visible on the screen which the candidates have to enter to access their results.

Step 4: After entering all the necessary credentials, aspirants must click on the ‘submit’ option.

Step 5: The results shall be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are advised to download or take a print-out of the results for future use. They must also note that results will be declared online only on the official website. No other merit-list pertaining to the exam shall be released.

After the declaration of results, aspirants shall have to separately apply for colleges that accept the MAT 2021 score. A list of all participating institutions and colleges has also been disclosed by the authorities on the official website.

After the declaration of MAT 2021 scores, the next session is scheduled to be held in the month of May 2021. The paper-based test is scheduled to take place on May 02, 2021, whereas the computer-based tests will begin from May 16, 2021, onwards.