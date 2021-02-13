MAT 2021 Registration: Candidates who are preparing for the Management Aptitude Test must note that the registration for MAT 2021 exam will close on February 14. Hence those who are yet to fill MAT 2021 application form can do so on the official website of All India Management Association (AIMA) today itself. It must also be noted that the candidates can do the registration in an online mode by using the valid email ID and password.

Once they do the registration, they will be notified about eh same and the MAT 2021 admit card will be released on February 16 for them. MAT exam 2021 will be held on February 20, 2021. The exam is held by the AIMA four times a year- February, May, September and December.

Candidates must take note that the application fee for MAT 2021 is Rs 1650 this year. The application fee can be paid in an online mode via credit card/ debit card / net banking, UPI or Paytm.

MAT 2021: Here’s How to Apply Online

1) Go to the official website- mat.aima.in

2) Click on ‘Fresh Candidate’ option to create login

3) Key in your name, date of birth, email, mobile number and password

4) Select state/UT and submit

5) An OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number

6) Verify phone number and login to complete the registration

7) Enter your academic details

8) Upload the photograph and signature in a prescribed format

9) Pay the application fee of Rs 1650 via debit/credit card or net banking

10) Download the copy of duly filled MAT application form

A national-level management entrance exam, the MAT is being held every year to offer admission to MBA courses in over 600 business schools. According to the MAT exam pattern, candidates will have to answer 200 questions within a time duration of 2.5 hours.