MAT Admit Card 2021 Released for PBT Exam: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has officially released the MAT 2021 Admit Card for the upcoming MBA entrance examination. The candidates who are preparing for the PBT Exam on 6th March and registered for the same can now download their MAT 2021 hall tickets by logging onto the official website i.e. mat.aima.in. In this article, we have also mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can download the admit card. Also Read - LIVE SOON: MAT 2021 Admit Card To Be Released Today, Download At mat.aima.in

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. mat.aima.in

Step 2: Find and Click on Link for ‘Download Admit Card for MAT PBT’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields

Step 4: Select the Exam format as Paper Based Test

Step 5: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth in subsequent fields

Step 6: Verify all the details and submit them on the website

Step 7: Your MAT 2021 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download the hall ticket as softcopy and take printout for future reference

Here are some of the important details of the examination:

The paper-based examination for MAT 2021 is being held on 6th March 2021 – Saturday.

The exam would be based on MCQ type question and will be organized over a period of 150 minutes.

As the exam is being held in offline mode at the examination centre, candidates would be required to adhere to COVID-19 precautions and guidelines.

To ensure physical distancing at the entrance of the MAT PBT exam centres, different reporting times have been allocated to batches of candidates.

Candidates will also be required to carry a duly filled self-declaration form to the exam centre, which will have to submitted to the invigilator.