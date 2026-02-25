'Matter of grave concern...': Supreme Court takes cognisance of NCERT class 8 chapter on corruption in judiciary

Home

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the contents of the class 8 NCERT textbook referring to corruption in the judiciary and termed it a matter of "grave concern," as reported by

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the contents of the class 8 NCERT textbook referring to corruption in the judiciary and termed it a matter of “grave concern,” as reported by news agency PTI. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi was urged by senior advocate Kapil Sibal that “children of class 8 are taught about corruption in the judiciary. This is a matter of grave concern.”

