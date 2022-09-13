Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Non-Executives posts on fix term contract basis for a period of three years and which may be extended by a maximum of one year+ one year. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website mazagondock.in. The registration process has started on September 12. The last date to submit the application form is September 30. A total of 1041 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, eligibility criteria, and other details here.Also Read - CSIR UGC NET 2022 Admit Card Released at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, Exam Schedule Here

Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

The registration process begins: September 12, 2022

Last Date to submit the application form: September 30, 2022

Mazagon Dock Vacancy Details

AC REFRIGERATION MECHANIC: 04 posts

COMPRESSOR ATTENDANT: 06 posts

BRASS FINISHER: 20 posts

CARPENTER: 38 posts

CHIPPER GRINDER: 20 posts

COMPOSITE WELDER: 05 posts

DIESEL CRANE OPERATORS: 3 posts

DIESEL CUM MOTOR MECHANIC: 09 posts

DRIVER: 01 post

ELECTRIC CRANE OPERATORS: 34 posts

ELECTRICIAN: 140 posts

ELECTRONIC MECHANIC: 45 posts

FITTER: 217 posts

GAS Cutter: 04 posts

MACHINIST: 11 posts

MILLWRIGHT MECHANIC: 14 posts

PAINTER: 15 posts

PIPE FITTER: 82 posts

STRUCTURAL FABRICATOR: 30 posts

UTILITY HAND(SKILLED): 22 posts

HINDI TRANSLATOR: 02 posts

JUNIOR QUALITY CONTROL INSPECTOR ((MECHANICAL): 10 posts

JUNIOR QUALITY CONTROL INSPECTOR (ELECTRICAL/ ELECTRONICS): 03 posts

JUNIOR QUALITY CONTROL INSPECTOR (NDT): 01 post

JUNIOR DRAUGHTSMAN (MECHANICAL): 32 posts

PARAMEDICS: 02 posts

PHARMACIST: 1 post

PLANNER ESTIMATOR (MECHANICAL): 31 post

PLANNER ESTIMATOR (ELECTRICAL /ELECTRONICS): 07 posts

RIGGER: 75 posts

SAFETY INSPECTOR: 03 posts

STORES KEEPER: 13 posts

Semi- Skilled-I (ID-II)

MARINE INSULATORS: 50 posts

SAIL MAKER: 01 post

UTILITY HAND(SEMISKILLED): 70 posts

SECURITY SEPOY: 04 posts

Semi-Skilled-III ( ID-IVA)

LAUNCH DECK CREW: 09 posts

Skilled-II (ID-VI)

ENGINE DRIVER/2 ND CLASS ENGINE DRIVER: 02 posts

Special Grade (ID-VIII)

LAUNCH ENGINE CREW /Master II class: 02 posts

Special Grade (ID-IX)

LICENSE TO ACT ENGINEER: 01 post

MASTER IST CLASS: 02 posts

Mazagon Dock Eligibility Criteria

AC. Ref. Mechanic: National Apprenticeship Certificate Examination passed in the trade of “Refrigeration and Air Conditioning”. One year shipbuilding experience is compulsory.

Compressor Attendant: Compressor Attendant is not a designated trade under Apprenticeship Act. Thecandidates who have passed NAC in Millwright Mechanic or Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance and worked in MDL/ Shipbuilding Industry as a Compressor Attendant for minimum one year may apply for the post of Compressor Attendant. Oneyear shipbuilding experience is compulsory.

Brass Finisher: The Candidates who have passed National Apprenticeship Certificate in any trade and worked in MDL/ Ship-building industry as Brass Finisher/ Machinist. One year shipbuilding experience is compulsory.

Mazagon Dock Selection Process

Selection Process: The candidates will be called for a "Written Test" based on the information provided by them in the Online application form. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification shared below.

How to Apply?

Candidates have to apply Online only by visiting the official website of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited at mazagondock.in. No manual / paper application will be entertained. The site shall be activated and will remain functional from 12 Sept '22(12:00 Hrs) to 30 Sept '22 (23:59 Hrs)