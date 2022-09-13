Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Non-Executives posts on fix term contract basis for a period of three years and which may be extended by a maximum of one year+ one year. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website mazagondock.in. The registration process has started on September 12. The last date to submit the application form is September 30. A total of 1041 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, eligibility criteria, and other details here.Also Read - CSIR UGC NET 2022 Admit Card Released at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, Exam Schedule Here
Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here
- The registration process begins: September 12, 2022
- Last Date to submit the application form: September 30, 2022
Mazagon Dock Vacancy Details
- AC REFRIGERATION MECHANIC: 04 posts
- COMPRESSOR ATTENDANT: 06 posts
- BRASS FINISHER: 20 posts
- CARPENTER: 38 posts
- CHIPPER GRINDER: 20 posts
- COMPOSITE WELDER: 05 posts
- DIESEL CRANE OPERATORS: 3 posts
- DIESEL CUM MOTOR MECHANIC: 09 posts
- DRIVER: 01 post
- ELECTRIC CRANE OPERATORS: 34 posts
- ELECTRICIAN: 140 posts
- ELECTRONIC MECHANIC: 45 posts
- FITTER: 217 posts
- GAS Cutter: 04 posts
- MACHINIST: 11 posts
- MILLWRIGHT MECHANIC: 14 posts
- PAINTER: 15 posts
- PIPE FITTER: 82 posts
- STRUCTURAL FABRICATOR: 30 posts
- UTILITY HAND(SKILLED): 22 posts
- HINDI TRANSLATOR: 02 posts
- JUNIOR QUALITY CONTROL INSPECTOR ((MECHANICAL): 10 posts
- JUNIOR QUALITY CONTROL INSPECTOR (ELECTRICAL/ ELECTRONICS): 03 posts
- JUNIOR QUALITY CONTROL INSPECTOR (NDT): 01 post
- JUNIOR DRAUGHTSMAN (MECHANICAL): 32 posts
- PARAMEDICS: 02 posts
- PHARMACIST: 1 post
- PLANNER ESTIMATOR (MECHANICAL): 31 post
- PLANNER ESTIMATOR (ELECTRICAL /ELECTRONICS): 07 posts
- RIGGER: 75 posts
- SAFETY INSPECTOR: 03 posts
- STORES KEEPER: 13 posts
Semi- Skilled-I (ID-II)
- MARINE INSULATORS: 50 posts
- SAIL MAKER: 01 post
- UTILITY HAND(SEMISKILLED): 70 posts
- SECURITY SEPOY: 04 posts
Semi-Skilled-III ( ID-IVA)
- LAUNCH DECK CREW: 09 posts
Skilled-II (ID-VI)
- ENGINE DRIVER/2 ND CLASS ENGINE DRIVER: 02 posts
Special Grade (ID-VIII)
- LAUNCH ENGINE CREW /Master II class: 02 posts
Special Grade (ID-IX)
- LICENSE TO ACT ENGINEER: 01 post
- MASTER IST CLASS: 02 posts
Mazagon Dock Eligibility Criteria
- AC. Ref. Mechanic: National Apprenticeship Certificate Examination passed in the trade of “Refrigeration and Air Conditioning”. One year shipbuilding experience is compulsory.
- Compressor Attendant: Compressor Attendant is not a designated trade under Apprenticeship Act. Thecandidates who have passed NAC in Millwright Mechanic or Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance and worked in MDL/ Shipbuilding Industry as a Compressor Attendant for minimum one year may apply for the post of Compressor Attendant. Oneyear shipbuilding experience is compulsory.
- Brass Finisher: The Candidates who have passed National Apprenticeship Certificate in any trade and worked in MDL/ Ship-building industry as Brass Finisher/ Machinist. One year shipbuilding experience is compulsory.
Mazagon Dock Selection Process
Selection Process: The candidates will be called for a "Written Test" based on the information provided by them in the Online application form. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification shared below.
How to Apply?
Candidates have to apply Online only by visiting the official website of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited at mazagondock.in. No manual / paper application will be entertained. The site shall be activated and will remain functional from 12 Sept '22(12:00 Hrs) to 30 Sept '22 (23:59 Hrs)