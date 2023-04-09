Home

Want to Pursue MBA? Check List Of Entrance Exam, Top 50 Colleges in India As Per NIRF Ranking

MBA Admission 2023: Admission to management programmes is available through the Common Admission Test (CAT), Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), Management Aptitude Test (MAT), and other tests.

MBA Exam 2023: MBA stands for Master in Business Administration. It is a postgraduate programme in business administration that offers a variety of specialisations to help students develop their management and business skills. Students who want to start their own businesses or become future business leaders/entrepreneurs usually pursue the MBA programme.

Want to Pursue MBA? Check List Of Entrance Examination

Admission to management programmes is available through the Common Admission Test (CAT), Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), Management Aptitude Test (MAT), and other tests. In other words, Students or professionals must pass MBA exams such as the CAT/MAT/XAT/GMAT/SNAP and GD/PI rounds in order to enrol in top MBA colleges. Students applying for MBA programmes can select from a variety of new fields such as hospital healthcare management, data science, artificial intelligence, and others.

Common Admission Test (CAT)

NMAT (Narsee Monjee Admission Test)

Xavier’s Aptitude Test(XAT)

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test(SNAP)

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade(IIFT)

Candidates primarily seek admission to top MBA programmes in India, including IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Lucknow, IIM Calcutta, and MDI Gurgaon. Following completion of the course, the typical salary offered to a candidate ranges from INR 4 LPA to 18 LPA.

PG Admission 2023: Top MBA Colleges in India As Per NIRF Ranking 2022

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

Rank 6: Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

Rank 7: Indian Institute of Management Indore

Rank 8: XLRI – Xavier School of Management

Rank 9: National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

Rank 10: Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Rank 11: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

Rank 12: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

Rank 13: Management Development Institute

Rank 14: Indian Institute of Management Raipur

Rank 15: Indian Institute of Management Ranchi

Rank 16: Indian Institute of Management Rohtak

Rank 17: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management

Rank 18: Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli

Rank 19: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

Rank 20: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Rank 21: S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research

Rank 22: Indian Institute of Management Udaipur

Rank 23: Indian Institute of Management Kashipur

Rank 24: Indian Institute of Foreign Trade

Rank 25: SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies

Rank 26: Indian Institute of Management Shillong

Rank 27: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 28: Amity University

Rank 29: Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Rank 30: International Management Institute

Rank 31: Great Lakes Institute of Management

Rank 32: ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad

Rank 33: Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam

Rank 34: Lovely Professional University

Rank 35: XIM University

Rank 36: GOA Institute of Management

Rank 36: Indian Institute of Management Jammu (IIMJ)

Rank 38: T. A. Pai Management Institute Manipal

Rank 39: National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

Rank 40: Chandigarh University

Rank 41: University of Petroleum and Energy Studies

Rank 42: MICA

Rank 43: Indian Institute of Management

Rank 44: Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad

Rank 45: Nirma University

Rank 46: Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)

Rank 47: Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering)

Rank 48: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

Rank 49: Anna University

Rank 50: Banaras Hindu University

MBA Admission 2023: Check Details Here

Name of the Course MBA/Masters of Business Administration Course Type Postgraduate Types of MBA Full-time MBA, Part-time MBA, Distance-learning MBA, Online MBA, Executive MBA, Integrated MBA Duration of MBA 2 years MBA Entrance Exams CAT/MAT/XAT/GMAT/SNAP/NMAT Exam Conducting Body IIM (Indian Institute of Management) Exam Level National

