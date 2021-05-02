New Delhi: In recognition of the hard work being done by medical personnel and students during the pandemic and to further prepare for the battle ahead, the Centre is planning to reward those engaged in COVID duty with preference in government jobs as well as monetary remuneration. Those medical personnel doing Covid duty will be given preference in Government recruitment as well as a financial incentive, reports news agency ANI quoting Government of India Sources.

The matter was discussed during a high-level virtual meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with experts to review oxygen and medicine availability in the country. He reviewed the human resource situation, in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, and ways to augment it. In the meeting, many steps to incentivize students and pass-outs of medical and nursing courses to join Covid duty were taken, the sources said. More details will come out tomorrow, they said.

The decisions may include delaying NEET-PG exam and incentivizing MBBS pass-outs studying for it to join Covid duty, the sources added.

(With inputs from ANI)