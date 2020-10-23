New Delhi: The total number of MBBS seats in Government Medical Colleges of Jammu and Kashmir has been increased to 1100 seats for the current academic session of 2020-21. The announcement was made by J&K’s Department of Information and Public Relation. Also Read - Kashmir's So-Called Politicians Sometimes Tend To Be More Dangerous: Jitendra Singh

Earlier there were total 500 seats for the academic session of 2018-19. As per a report, the Health & Medical Education Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir got a Letter of Permission (LoP) from National Medical Commission, New Delhi for Government Medical College Doda to admit 100 MBBS students for the current academic session while Government Medical College Anantnag and Government Medical College Baramulla have also got permission to admit second batch of 100 students. Also Read - West Bengal MBBS Seats Increased to 4,000: CM Mamata Banerjee

The Government Medical College of Rajouri and Government Medical College of Kathua have also received their permissions for second batch with intake of 115 and 100 seats. Also Read - Black Day Observed Across Jammu and Kashmir To Mark Pakistan's Invasion in 1947

Also, as per the MBBS Admission Policy of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, 50 per cent of these seats shall be made available to female candidates.