MBOSE Datesheet: Meghalaya Board of School Education has released MBOSE Date Sheet 2021 today. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the Meghalaya Board time table for SSLC and HSSLC on the official site of MBOSE on mbose.in. The board exams for Class 12 would begin on April 16 for Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Vocational and from April 19 onwards for Class 10.

The exam halls will open at 9.30 am and the exam would begin at 10 am. Duration of Examination for Vocational Subjects shall be 1 hour. The Class 10 exams would conclude on May 3, 2021, and the Class 12 exams would conclude on May 12, 2021.

Check the date sheet in the tables given below.

MBOSE Date Sheet 2021: Class 10 Time Table

Date      Subject

April 19, 2021     English

April 21, 2021    Health & Physical Education/Computer Science/Vocational Subjects

April 23, 2021     Indian Languages/Additional English

April 27, 2021     Social Science

April 30, 2021     Science and Technology

May 3, 2021        Mathematics

MBOSE Date Sheet 2021: Class 12 Time Table

Date      Subject

April 16, 2021     English

April 19, 2021    Sociology/Geology/Entrepreneurship (Commerce)

April 20, 2021     MIL/Alternative English

April 21, 2021     History/ Entrepreneurship (Vocational)

April 22, 2021     Elective Languages/Biology*

April 23, 2021   Psychology/Accountancy*/Computer Technique-IV/ Poultry Farming-IV

April 26, 2021     Economics*/Chemistry*

April 27, 2021     Geography

April 28, 2021     Education

April 29, 2021     Political Science/Business Studies

April 30, 2021   Philosophy/Physics*/Computer Technique –V/ Poultry Farming-V

May 3, 2021       Anthropology/Computer Technique-VI/ Poultry Farming-VI

May 4, 2021        Mathematics

May 5, 2021        Home Science

May 6, 2021        Physical Education

May 7, 2021       Computer Science/Computer Applications/Informatics Practices

May 10, 2021      Vocational Subjects

May 11, 2021      Music (Western)

May 12, 2021      Statistics

Meanwhile, in November Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui had said that the state school board has decided not to hold selection tests for students scheduled to write class 10 and 12 examinations in 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.