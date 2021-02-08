MBOSE Datesheet: Meghalaya Board of School Education has released MBOSE Date Sheet 2021 today. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the Meghalaya Board time table for SSLC and HSSLC on the official site of MBOSE on mbose.in. The board exams for Class 12 would begin on April 16 for Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Vocational and from April 19 onwards for Class 10. Also Read - Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2018: MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Results For Science, Commerce, Vocational Streams Tomorrow Available at mbose.in

The exam halls will open at 9.30 am and the exam would begin at 10 am. Duration of Examination for Vocational Subjects shall be 1 hour. The Class 10 exams would conclude on May 3, 2021, and the Class 12 exams would conclude on May 12, 2021. Also Read - Meghalaya Board overshadow 10th toppers list leak to technical issues, says reports

Check the date sheet in the tables given below.

MBOSE Date Sheet 2021: Class 10 Time Table

Date Subject

April 19, 2021 English

April 21, 2021 Health & Physical Education/Computer Science/Vocational Subjects

April 23, 2021 Indian Languages/Additional English

April 27, 2021 Social Science

April 30, 2021 Science and Technology

May 3, 2021 Mathematics

MBOSE Date Sheet 2021: Class 12 Time Table

Date Subject

April 16, 2021 English

April 19, 2021 Sociology/Geology/Entrepreneurship (Commerce)

April 20, 2021 MIL/Alternative English

April 21, 2021 History/ Entrepreneurship (Vocational)

April 22, 2021 Elective Languages/Biology*

April 23, 2021 Psychology/Accountancy*/Computer Technique-IV/ Poultry Farming-IV

April 26, 2021 Economics*/Chemistry*

April 27, 2021 Geography

April 28, 2021 Education

April 29, 2021 Political Science/Business Studies

April 30, 2021 Philosophy/Physics*/Computer Technique –V/ Poultry Farming-V

May 3, 2021 Anthropology/Computer Technique-VI/ Poultry Farming-VI

May 4, 2021 Mathematics

May 5, 2021 Home Science

May 6, 2021 Physical Education

May 7, 2021 Computer Science/Computer Applications/Informatics Practices

May 10, 2021 Vocational Subjects

May 11, 2021 Music (Western)

May 12, 2021 Statistics

Meanwhile, in November Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui had said that the state school board has decided not to hold selection tests for students scheduled to write class 10 and 12 examinations in 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.