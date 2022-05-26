MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 LIVE: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the result of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) Class 12 exam 2022 on Thursday, May 26 at 10 am. The result of the HSSLC (Science, Commerce, and Vocational) exams has been announced today on the official site of MBOSE on mbose.in as well as megresults.nic.in. In Meghalaya board Commerce stream, 83.63 per cent students have been declared qualified for higher studies, while it is 71.62 per cent for Science and 100 per cent for MBOSE Vocational streams. Gyanesh Roy Bhowmik has bagged the top position in the MBOSE HSSLC Science stream with 469 marks and Riya Kharpran has topped in HSSLC Commerce stream with 464 marks.Also Read - MBOSE HSSLC Science, Commerce Result Likely To Be Out By THIS Month; SSLC, 12th Arts by Mid-June

