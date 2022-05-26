MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 LIVE: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the result of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) Class 12 exam 2022 on Thursday, May 26 at 10 am. The result of the HSSLC (Science, Commerce, and Vocational) exams has been announced today on the official site of MBOSE on mbose.in as well as megresults.nic.in. In Meghalaya board Commerce stream, 83.63 per cent students have been declared qualified for higher studies, while it is 71.62 per cent for Science and 100 per cent for MBOSE Vocational streams. Gyanesh Roy Bhowmik has bagged the top position in the MBOSE HSSLC Science stream with 469 marks and Riya Kharpran has topped in HSSLC Commerce stream with 464 marks.Also Read - MBOSE HSSLC Science, Commerce Result Likely To Be Out By THIS Month; SSLC, 12th Arts by Mid-June

Highlights on MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022:

Live Updates

  • 12:13 PM IST

    Division Wise Pass Percentage in MBOSE HSSLC Science Stream: A total of 1,023 students secured first division in the MBOSE HSSLC Science stream, 910 students passed in second division, and 26 students got third division.

  • 12:05 PM IST

    MBOSE Class 12 Result: Here’s How to check on mobile

    1. Go to google chorme and type MBOSE.
    2. A new page will open where on the top mbose.in link will be available.
    3. Click on the link and the website will open.
    4.Now search for result link on the newly opened page and click on it.
    5. It will redirect you to the result page of MBOSE.
    6. Click on Science, Commerce or Vocational course link and enter the required details.
    7. Your result will be displayed on the screen.
    8. Check the result and download the page.

  • 12:04 PM IST

    MBOSE HSSLC result 2022 LIVE: MBOSE HSSLC vocational stream pass percentage is 100 percent.

  • 11:59 AM IST

    MBOSE HSSLC result 2022 LIVE: MBOSE HSSLC Science result 2022 booklet is now available on the official website of MBOSE on mbose.in. The Class 12 Science result booklet will contain abstract of results, first ten candidates in order of merit, highest marks subject wise.

  • 11:40 AM IST

    List of Websites to check Meghalaya Board Class 12 Result 2022

    megresults.nic.in

    meghalaya.shiksha

    results.shiksha

    mbose.in

  • 11:28 AM IST

    MBOSE HSSLC result 2022: Here’s the Toppers list from commerce stream

    Riya Kharpran (464)
    Emerene Kharpran (462), Keshav Agarwala (462)
    Chirag Deb (456)
    Lalzomlien Gangte, Shraddha Dutta (452)
    Supriya Das (446)

  • 11:27 AM IST

    MBOSE HSSLC result 2022 LIVE: Here’s the Toppers List from Science stream

    Gyanesh Roy Bhowmik (469 marks)
    Rishi Sarkar (460)
    Chetna Bose (459)
    Nazariolan Synrem (455)
    Armanki War (452)
    Balarihun Kharlukhi (451)
    Daemon Shaanlang B Shulle (449)
    Mewaksandor Ymbon (448)
    Phibajanai Khardewsaw (443)
    Rakibul Hazarika (439)

  • 11:06 AM IST

    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 LIVE: MBOSE HSSLC result 2022 Commerce stream

    Appeared (regular, non-regular): 1,860

    Pass: 1,593

    Pass percentage: 85.65%

  • 10:56 AM IST

    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 LIVE: Pass percentage of MBOSE HSSLC result 2022 Science stream

    In Science stream, a total of 2,981 students appeared for HSSLC exam of whom 2,135 or 71.62% have passed. The pass percentage of regular students is 73.79%.

  • 10:16 AM IST

    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 LIVE: Along with the declaration of Meghalaya 12th result, the authorities will also release the pass percentage and other statistics. In 2021, the overall pass percentage of the Science Stream was 75.85% and the Commerce Stream stood at 80.93%.