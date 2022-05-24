Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC HSSLC Result 2022: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate HSSLC Arts examination result 2022 will be released by mid-June, a senior education official in the state said to The Hindustan Times. The candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 Science and Commerce must note that the results are likely to be announced by May-end.Also Read - Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Results Declared: 52.91% Students Pass in SSLC, 80.75% in HSSLC Arts; Here's How You Can Check Through Direct Link

According to the board officials, the evaluation work for both classes have been completed and tabulation of marks is going on. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e megresults.nic.in or mbose.in. Also Read - MBOSE Date Sheet 2021: Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC timetable LIVE NOW at mbose.in, Check Dates Here

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results: Also Read - MBOSE Meghalaya SSLC 10th Result Announced; Topper List, Pass Percentage Here

Go to the board website, megresults.nic.in or mbose.in.

On the homepage, click on the SSLC result link.

Enter login details and submit.

Check your result and take a printout of the e-mark sheet for future references

Students will have to use their roll numbers as login credentials to check Meghalaya board results. Along with SSLC results, the board will also publish the topper’s list and subject-wise highest marks scored by candidates.

Last year, MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC results were announced on the same day.