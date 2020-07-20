Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on Monday declared the result of the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) or class 10 examination. Students can get their result through the website- mbose.in, Besides, one can also visit megresults.nic.in and meghalayaonline.in to check their results. Also Read - MBOSE SSLC Class 10 Result 2020 Date Out Now, Know Here When And How to Check

Chetna Bose has secured the top position by scoring 568 marks followed by Sainava Modak and Ainamdaphisha P Byrsat.

According to the reports, a total of 50.31 per cent students cleared the exam this year. The pass percentage of regular students is 75 per cent.

How to check MBOSE SSLC Result 2020

Visit official website of the board or any alternative site

Click on the MBOSE SSLC Results 2020 link

Submit your roll number and other details

Your MBOSE class 10 Result 2020 will be appeared on screen